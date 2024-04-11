A Close MVP Race, the Nobody Paolo, and a New Top Prospect



Verno and KOC open up the episode by discussing Stephon Castle’s rise to no. 1 on KOC’s draft board (01:36). Next, they dive into everyone’s favorite segment: “That’s True, That Might Be True, That’s Ridiculous” (10:25). They discuss Jrue Holiday’s extension with the Celtics, debate whether this will be the last year we see Trae Young in a Hawks uniform, discuss Luka Doncic’s MVP chances, talk about how much pressure is on the Suns, and so much more.

Got a question for Verno and KOC? Send them an email at nbamailbag@gmail.com!

Or you can send the guys a tweet @ChrisVernonShow and @KevinOConnorNBA!

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts