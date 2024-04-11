A Podcast for Dummies: Mike Rants. Plus, the Next Big Hobby Event.

Mike and Jesse start the pod by discussing the newly announced Fanatics Fest NYC and its potential as the next big hobby event (0:53). Then, they call Ben Burrows to talk about the book he wrote with Geoff Wilson, Sports Card Collecting and Investing for Dummies (9:42). They also discuss Jackson Holliday’s MLB debut and an update to the Shohei Ohtani story (26:14). Later, they finish up the pod by answering your mailbag questions (1:04:34).
Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guest: Ben Burrows
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts