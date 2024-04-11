 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is the Playoff Race Still Wide-Open? Plus, NBA Dynasties Vs. Competitive Balance.

Howard and Raja also react to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s calf injury, the Mavs’ 50 wins behind Luka Doncic’s MVP-level play, and Lindsey Harding’s interview for an NBA head-coaching position

By Howard Beck and Raja Bell
Dallas Mavericks v Charlotte Hornets Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images


Howard and Raja react to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s calf injury, the Mavs’ 50 wins behind Luka Doncic’s MVP-level play, and Lindsey Harding’s interview for an NBA head-coaching position (2:35). Along the way, they discuss the competitive balance across the league during the Adam Silver era and whether they miss NBA dynasties (19:44). Later, they debate whether the tail end of the playoff race is really that open (33:52).

Email us questions for Mailbag Monday! realonesmailbag@gmail.com

Hosts: Howard Beck and Raja Bell
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady

