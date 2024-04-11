CM Punk–Jack Perry Footage Revealed! Plus, Diving Into the Paul Levesque Era.



David and Kaz are joined by Khal, and they jump right into the fallout from AEW Dynamite, where the Young Bucks revealed the real footage from the CM Punk–Jack Perry incident (3:11). Then they discuss how AEW is using Mercedes Moné’s and Will Ospreay’s comments about Triple H (28:44).

Later, they talk about WWE Raw after ’Mania, where the Rock handed Cody Rhodes a mysterious object (52:01); who Cody Rhodes’s first opponent will be (55:39); and final takes on WrestleMania XL (1:05:24).

Hosts: David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters

Producer: Brian H. Waters

