 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UConn Going for a Third? Plus, the Impact of Giannis’s Injury and Picks for the Masters.

What are the Huskies’ chances of winning a third title in a row? How does Giannis’s injury impact the race in the East? The East Coast Bias boys talk about all this and more!

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer

The East Coast Bias boys start the show by reacting to the UConn Huskies’ repeat as national champions and discussing their chances of winning a third (4:30). Then, they transition to talking about the latest in the NBA play-in race and how Giannis Antetokounmpo’s injury affects the top six race in the East (14:30). They then talk about the best ways to win during the Masters (30:00) and early MLB futures (43:45). Finally, they close the show by giving out their best plays for the weekend and their same-game parlay on FanDuel (47:20).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Producers: Stefan Anderson, Tucker Tashjian, and Drew Van Steenbergen
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer Gambling Show

The Latest

Trial Royale: Best Spielberg Movie, Round 3—Final Round

It’s time for Round 3! This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate the definitive Spielberg films.

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more

‘Civil War’ Probably Isn’t What You Expected It to Be 

For a movie that set off a firestorm with its trailer, Alex Garland’s latest is surprisingly bereft of any major commentary—choosing instead to merely drop the viewer into a war zone and see what happens

By Adam Nayman

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Is Over. Are We Ready for Life After Larry?

‘Curb’ may be gone, but Larry David lives on—in our heads, if not on our screens

By Ben Lindbergh

Jrue Gets Extended. Plus, the Celtics’ Best Path in the Playoffs With Tom Giles.

What are the best potential playoff matchups for the C’s?

By Brian Barrett

‘Survivor’ Season 46, Episode 7

Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt joins Tyson and Riley this week to talk about the secret sauce of the show

By Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee

The Friendships of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

To celebrate the 20th season, Erika is joined by Rae Witte and Denise Warner to look at the defining friendships of the beloved series

By Erika Ramirez