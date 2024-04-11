UConn Going for a Third? Plus, the Impact of Giannis’s Injury and Picks for the Masters.

The East Coast Bias boys start the show by reacting to the UConn Huskies’ repeat as national champions and discussing their chances of winning a third (4:30). Then, they transition to talking about the latest in the NBA play-in race and how Giannis Antetokounmpo’s injury affects the top six race in the East (14:30). They then talk about the best ways to win during the Masters (30:00) and early MLB futures (43:45). Finally, they close the show by giving out their best plays for the weekend and their same-game parlay on FanDuel (47:20).
Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Producers: Stefan Anderson, Tucker Tashjian, and Drew Van Steenbergen
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
