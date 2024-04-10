Draft Needs for Every NFC Team

LIVE SHOW in Detroit on April 24: Click below for tickets!
Going division by division, the guys debate what the NFC teams should do with their respective first-round draft picks to address their most pressing team needs according to The Ringer’s 2024 NFL Draft Guide (1:43). “You guys want to do some emails?” (60:51)
- NFC East (2:01)
- NFC South (16:08)
- NFC North (31:42)
- NFC West (46:18)
