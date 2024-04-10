 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Draft Needs for Every NFC Team

Danny, Craig, Danny, and Ben run through the major team needs for every squad in the NFC

By Danny Heifetz, Craig Horlbeck, Danny Kelly, and Ben Solak
Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images


Going division by division, the guys debate what the NFC teams should do with their respective first-round draft picks to address their most pressing team needs according to The Ringer’s 2024 NFL Draft Guide (1:43). “You guys want to do some emails?” (60:51)

  • NFC East (2:01)
  • NFC South (16:08)
  • NFC North (31:42)
  • NFC West (46:18)

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Craig Horlbeck, Danny Kelly, and Ben Solak
Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders
Producer: Kai Grady

