Cody Vs. Rock at WrestleMania 41? Plus, Seth Rollins Gets His Flowers.

Ben, Khal, and Brian discuss all their favorite memories from WrestleMania XL

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian Waters
WWE


Ben, Khal, and Brian are back at home after an unforgettable week in Philadelphia for WrestleMania XL and kick off the show by discussing their favorite memories. Then, they talk through the following headlines:

  • Seth Rollins being out “about four weeks” (22:30)
  • Cody Rhodes vs. Rock possibly loading for WrestleMania 41 (32:59)

Then after the break, they go to the Wednesday Worldwide Hotline for They Said What?! and react to a couple of hot takes from you, the people, regarding whether or not Cody Rhodes’s title run will be as long as Roman Reigns’s and what the future holds for the rest of the Bloodline (43:15).

Finally, the guys talk through last night’s NXT (59:39) and preview tonight’s AEW Dynamite and the CM Punk–Jack Perry footage Tony Khan plans to reveal from All In (62:20).

If you missed any of the Ringer Wrestling Show on-the-ground interviews from WrestleMania XL, check them out on** this Spotify playlist**.

For an opportunity to have your hot take featured on They Said What?!, leave a voicemail at (202) 417-8160.

Be sure to check out our videos on the Ringer TikTok account @‌RingerWrestling, Instagram Threads, and X.

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

