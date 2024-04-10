Cody Vs. Rock at WrestleMania 41? Plus, Seth Rollins Gets His Flowers.



Ben, Khal, and Brian are back at home after an unforgettable week in Philadelphia for WrestleMania XL and kick off the show by discussing their favorite memories. Then, they talk through the following headlines:

Seth Rollins being out “about four weeks” (22:30)

Cody Rhodes vs. Rock possibly loading for WrestleMania 41 (32:59)

Then after the break, they go to the Wednesday Worldwide Hotline for They Said What?! and react to a couple of hot takes from you, the people, regarding whether or not Cody Rhodes’s title run will be as long as Roman Reigns’s and what the future holds for the rest of the Bloodline (43:15).

Finally, the guys talk through last night’s NXT (59:39) and preview tonight’s AEW Dynamite and the CM Punk–Jack Perry footage Tony Khan plans to reveal from All In (62:20).

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters

Producer: Brian H. Waters

