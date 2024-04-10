“We Don’t Do That Here”

The Full Go returns as Jason starts the podcast with a crazy story from the post office with his fiancé (1:00). Next, Jason goes down to the South Side to discuss the White Sox’s slow start to the season. He explains why he doesn’t place too much blame on Yoan Moncada for his injury, and why there isn’t a burst of energy coming for the Sox (26:00). To wrap, Jason breaks down the Bulls’ recent loss to the Knicks. He explains his appreciation for Jalen Brunson’s game, why Brunson reminds him of Isiah Thomas, and why his game is so interesting. Jason then gives his thoughts on the rumors surrounding Billy Donovan and Kentucky, and the infamous botched fast break (35:41).
Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams
Subscribe: Spotify