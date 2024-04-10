 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

“We Don’t Do That Here”

Jason goes down to the South Side to discuss the White Sox’s slow start to the season before breaking down the Bulls’ recent loss to the Knicks

By Jason Goff
Chicago White Sox v Cleveland Guardians Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason starts the podcast with a crazy story from the post office with his fiancé (1:00). Next, Jason goes down to the South Side to discuss the White Sox’s slow start to the season. He explains why he doesn’t place too much blame on Yoan Moncada for his injury, and why there isn’t a burst of energy coming for the Sox (26:00). To wrap, Jason breaks down the Bulls’ recent loss to the Knicks. He explains his appreciation for Jalen Brunson’s game, why Brunson reminds him of Isiah Thomas, and why his game is so interesting. Jason then gives his thoughts on the rumors surrounding Billy Donovan and Kentucky, and the infamous botched fast break (35:41).

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Full Go With Jason Goff

The Latest

2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Arrivals
Play

The Profitability of Being Hated With Jacques Peterson

Jacques Peterson from the Daily Mail joins Heidi and Spencer to talk about Heidi’s music career, JoJo Siwa’s newest single, and the rise of OnlyFans business models for influencers

By Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt
Real Madrid CF v Manchester City: Quarter-final First Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24
Play

What Happens If Man City Win the League?

James Allcott is joined by Lawrence Buvey to discuss the impacts and ramifications of the possible Manchester City 2023-24 Premier League title win

By James Lawrence Allcott

The Masters Winners and Props With Paul Koehorst

Cousin Sal and the D3 also recap the UConn-Purdue game!

By Cousin Sal Iacono

With ‘Civil War,’ A24 Joins the Blockbuster Front Lines

What happens when a beloved indie studio goes Hollywood?

By Miles Surrey

Nine Questions Ahead of the 2024 Masters

Can anyone stop Scottie Scheffler? What are Jon Rahm’s chances at a repeat? Who are the under-the-radar contenders to win? That and more ahead of the 2024 season’s first major tournament.

By Elizabeth Nelson, Megan Schuster, and 1 more

Hollywood Vs. Big Tech in the Age of Consolidation

Matt Stoller joins the podcast to talk about how the entertainment industry has changed as a result of big tech

By Matthew Belloni