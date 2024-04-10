The Masters Winners and Props With Paul Koehorst

Cousin Sal and the D3 start the podcast by recapping the NCAA championship between UConn and Purdue as Parlay Kid and Harry bring their Matt Painter discussion to a close. Next, they are joined by golf expert Paul Koehorst to give out their winners and best props for the 2024 Masters (6:51). Finally, they give out their best bets for the rest of the week in the NBA (43:15) and MLB (48:22) and get into Sharp Tank (54:15).
Hosts: Cousin Sal, Darren Szokoli, Brian Szokoli, and Harry Gagnon
Guest: Paul Koehorst
Producer: Michael Szokoli
Subscribe: Spotify