The Masters Winners and Props With Paul Koehorst

Cousin Sal and the D3 also recap the UConn-Purdue game!

By Cousin Sal Iacono
The Masters - Preview Day One Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images


Cousin Sal and the D3 start the podcast by recapping the NCAA championship between UConn and Purdue as Parlay Kid and Harry bring their Matt Painter discussion to a close. Next, they are joined by golf expert Paul Koehorst to give out their winners and best props for the 2024 Masters (6:51). Finally, they give out their best bets for the rest of the week in the NBA (43:15) and MLB (48:22) and get into Sharp Tank (54:15).

Hosts: Cousin Sal, Darren Szokoli, Brian Szokoli, and Harry Gagnon
Guest: Paul Koehorst
Producer: Michael Szokoli

