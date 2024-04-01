March Madness Fun, Blasting Your Bosses on the Air, LeBron Speaks, and Declaring a Media Apocalypse Too Soon



Bryan catches David up on the Ronna McDaniel–NBC catastrophe (0:50). Then, they get into The Washington Post’s profile on LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey (12:37). Afterward, they get into some found sounds from March Madness, including one of the most mind-blowing calls of all time (23:09).

In the Notebook Dump, they discuss the following:

LeBron James’s comments on his upcoming retirement (24:55)

Whether or not the Media Apocalypse was declared too soon (28:03)

Gannett and McClatchy drop the AP (32:54)

Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

Producer: Brian H. Waters

