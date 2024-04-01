 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

What Will the Lakers Do Post-LeBron? Plus, the Red-Hot Mavs and Rockets.

Following LeBron James’s dominant performance against the Nets, Logan and Raja discuss how the Lakers will adjust after he retires

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Los Angeles Lakers v Brooklyn Nets Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images


Logan and Raja discuss LeBron James’s dominant 40-point performance against the Nets, his greatness, and how the Lakers should plan for life after he retires (2:00). Next, they talk about the Dallas Mavericks’ recent hot streak and why they are shaping up to be one of the most dangerous playoff teams (18:45). Along the way, they highlight the Houston Rockets’ recent play and what hitting their stride late in the season can mean for a young team (32:00). Finally, the guys close with Mailbag Monday (42:40).

Email us questions for Mailbag Monday! realonesmailbag@gmail.com

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Real Ones

The Latest

The ‘Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’ Finale Felt Like an Actual Ending (but Probably Won’t Be)

While the finale for the latest ‘Walking Dead’ spinoff, ‘The Ones Who Live,’ feels like a great place to let the franchise rest, will AMC let the undead lie?

By Ben Lindbergh

Jayden Daniels Concerns, What the Patriots Should Do at No. 3, and the Future of the Bengals Offense

Sheil discusses the football takes he missed last week with Ben, then they mull over a few questions concerning Jayden Daniels, the Patriots, and Tee Higgins

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Predicting What the WrestleMania XL Night One Card Will Be

David, Kaz, Brian, and Ben look ahead to the WrestleMania card and predict which matches will be night one and night two!

By David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, and 2 more

Is This the Year of the Repeat? Embiid’s Return and The Hundred Is Back!

The East Coast Bias boys recap the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight March Madness matchups and discuss Joel Embiid’s potential return

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more

The Winners and Losers of the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight

UConn looks ready to complete its title defense, Nate Oats has mastered simple math, the NCAA can’t measure a court, and the women’s tournament is only heating up from here

By Steven Ruiz

Eleven NBA Observations on the NCAA Tournament, Zach Edey, and Draft Sleepers

Purdue’s star center has cemented his draft stock, but a different big man is the tournament’s biggest riser. Plus, Alabama’s Jalen Brunson clone, an early look at the Final Four, and more.

By Kevin O'Connor