What Will the Lakers Do Post-LeBron? Plus, the Red-Hot Mavs and Rockets.

Logan and Raja discuss LeBron James’s dominant 40-point performance against the Nets, his greatness, and how the Lakers should plan for life after he retires (2:00). Next, they talk about the Dallas Mavericks’ recent hot streak and why they are shaping up to be one of the most dangerous playoff teams (18:45). Along the way, they highlight the Houston Rockets’ recent play and what hitting their stride late in the season can mean for a young team (32:00). Finally, the guys close with Mailbag Monday (42:40).
Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady
