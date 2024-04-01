“Three Games in … This What We Doing?”



The Full Go returns as Jason starts the podcast by talking about the Bulls-Timberwolves game! He discusses Nikola Vucevic’s defense, why the Denver Nuggets are the most underrated defending champions, and how the play-in saved the Bulls’ management regime (1:30). Next, Jason talks about some college basketball! He discusses why he appreciates the different styles in college basketball and touches on Illinois’s disappointing tournament exit (30:08). To wrap, Jason puts his baseball hat on and talks about the White Sox. He discusses the club’s dismal start to the season, Eloy Jiménez’s injury, and why he’s done with the team (46:30).

Host: Jason Goff

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

