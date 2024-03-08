Exclusive: U.S. Express’s Barry Windham and Mike Rotunda Talk WWE Hall of Fame Induction and WrestleMania 1. Plus, AEW News and Notes.

In this very special edition of the Cheap Heat Friday Something, Rosenberg welcomes the U.S. Express’s Barry Windham and Mike Rotunda shortly following today’s announcement that the legendary tag team is headed for the WWE Hall of Fame. But before that, Rosenberg takes you through some major headlines coming out of AEW this week.
- Intro (00:00)
- Takeaways from AEW Dynamite (03:05)
- Mini-Mailbag (08:04)
- Barry Windham and Mike Rotunda interview (12:34)
- The beginning of Barry and Mike’s relationship (14:16)
- Their entry into the pro wrestling business (18:34)
- Wrestlemania 1 memories (26:56)
- The importance of road agents for their careers (41:12)
Host: Peter Rosenberg
Guests: Barry Windham and Mike Rotunda
Producer: Troy Farkas
