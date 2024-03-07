The New York Times Leak Hunt, the Lousy State of NBA Discourse, and the ‘Madame Web’ Anti-Junket With The New Yorker’s Isaac Chotiner

On the Final Edition, Bryan is joined by The New Yorker’s Isaac Chotiner. They kick off the show by discussing the suggestions that NBA rookie Victor Wembanyama will want to be traded in the future. (1:38). Then they discuss whether or not The New York Times should investigate their own leaks (11:21). Later, they talk about Dakota Johnson trashing her latest movie … while it’s still in theaters (24:31), then talk Super Tuesday coverage on cable news (31:35). Bryan closes out with some rapid fire questions for Isaac about his career (34:15).
Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: Isaac Chotiner
Producer: Brian H. Waters
