 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The New York Times Leak Hunt, the Lousy State of NBA Discourse, and the ‘Madame Web’ Anti-Junket With The New Yorker’s Isaac Chotiner

Plus, Bryan throws out some rapid fire questions for Isaac about his career

By Bryan Curtis
Madame Web - Red Carpet Mexico City Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images


On the Final Edition, Bryan is joined by The New Yorker’s Isaac Chotiner. They kick off the show by discussing the suggestions that NBA rookie Victor Wembanyama will want to be traded in the future. (1:38). Then they discuss whether or not The New York Times should investigate their own leaks (11:21). Later, they talk about Dakota Johnson trashing her latest movie … while it’s still in theaters (24:31), then talk Super Tuesday coverage on cable news (31:35). Bryan closes out with some rapid fire questions for Isaac about his career (34:15).

Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: Isaac Chotiner
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Press Box

The Latest

Oscar Predictions: Who Will Win and Should Win at the 2024 Academy Awards

Plus: Who will come out on top in a neck-and-neck Best Actress race? Which big contenders will go home empty-handed? And more!

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins

Back to the Vault. Plus, the Most Popular Hobby Conspiracies and a Hockey Update With Greg Lanctot.

And later, answers to your mailbag questions!

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Kazuchika Okada or The Rock: Whose Heel Turn Means More?

Plus, The Rock’s heel turn, Swerve season, Mercedes Moné’s reported debut in AEW, and more

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

The Tight Western Conference Playoff Race and Hot Seats for Jason Kidd and Darvin Ham. Plus, Another Disappointing Ben Simmons Season.

The guys also discuss how the play-in tournament is shaking out and which teams at the bottom of the standings can potentially make some noise in the postseason

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Free Agent QB Rankings and the Karl-Anthony Towns Injury Impact. Plus, Jamal Mashburn.

Jamal Mashburn comes on to discuss players in the media, how it felt going against Jordan, and what was special about playing in Miami

By Ryen Russillo

Breaking News: Love May Not Actually Be Blind

The immutable truth of Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind’ is that it is at its best and most entertaining when it is directly refuting its own hypothesis

By Jodi Walker