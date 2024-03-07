 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Tight Western Conference Playoff Race and Hot Seats for Jason Kidd and Darvin Ham. Plus, Another Disappointing Ben Simmons Season.

The guys also discuss how the play-in tournament is shaking out and which teams at the bottom of the standings can potentially make some noise in the postseason

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Logan and Raja discuss the tight Western Conference playoff race, how the play-in tournament is shaking out, and which teams at the bottom of the standings can potentially make some noise in the postseason (4:26). Next, they react to news that Ben Simmons is out for the season and share their mixed emotions on another disappointing season from the former All-Star forward (29:44). Finally, the guys close with their Real Ones of the Week (44:49).

Email us questions for Mailbag Monday! realonesmailbag@gmail.com

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady

