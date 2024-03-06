 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Are the Celtics Historically Dominant? Plus, Future Power Rankings.

The guys also talk about the Celtics’ fourth-quarter collapse against the Cavaliers 

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Boston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images


Justin, Rob, and Wos start by discussing the dominance the Celtics have shown this season and also share some takeaways from their fourth-quarter collapse against the Cavaliers (3:53). Then they each rank the top five teams they think have the brightest futures over the next five years (23:05).

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Producers: Isaiah Blakely, Chia Hao Tat, and Victoria Valencia
Additional Production Supervision: Ben Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

