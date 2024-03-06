Are the Celtics Historically Dominant? Plus, Future Power Rankings.

Justin, Rob, and Wos start by discussing the dominance the Celtics have shown this season and also share some takeaways from their fourth-quarter collapse against the Cavaliers (3:53). Then they each rank the top five teams they think have the brightest futures over the next five years (23:05).
Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Producers: Isaiah Blakely, Chia Hao Tat, and Victoria Valencia
Additional Production Supervision: Ben Cruz
