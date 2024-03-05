 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The 2024 Alternative Oscars, a.k.a. the Big Picks!

Wesley Morris joins the show to help Sean and Amanda hand out some alternative awards in both existing and made-up categories!

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Sean and Amanda are joined by New York Times film critic Wesley Morris to hand out The Big Picture’s very own Alternative Oscars (32:00). They’ve included a handful of categories they’ve invented, as well as alternative nominees and winners in the major Academy Awards categories. Before digging into this exercise, they open by talking about Dune: Part Two, as well as the state of Oppenheimer and director Christopher Nolan as overwhelming Oscar front-runners (1:00).

Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Guest: Wesley Morris
Senior Producer: Bobby Wagner

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

