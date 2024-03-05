Another Big Away Win for Arsenal



Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn to talk about Arsenal once again winning away from home by a big margin, after beating Sheffield United 6-0 at Bramall Lane (01:00). They chat about how this side has become more ruthless since the break and how the Premier League title run in is set up, before touching on some other football things from the weekend (25:20) and a quick chat about what the Wrighty’s House football team would look like.

Host: Ian Wright

Guests: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga

Producers: Roscoe Bowman and Ryan Hunn

