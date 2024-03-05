 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Another Big Away Win for Arsenal

Arsenal once again won away from home by a big margin, after beating Sheffield United 6-0 at Bramall Lane

By Ian Wright, Ryan Hunn, and Musa Okwonga
Sheffield United v Arsenal FC - Premier League Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images


Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn to talk about Arsenal once again winning away from home by a big margin, after beating Sheffield United 6-0 at Bramall Lane (01:00). They chat about how this side has become more ruthless since the break and how the Premier League title run in is set up, before touching on some other football things from the weekend (25:20) and a quick chat about what the Wrighty’s House football team would look like.

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producers: Roscoe Bowman and Ryan Hunn

