 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

24 Question Party People: Marisa Dabice of Mannequin Pussy

Marisa Dabice joins us this week to talk about the band’s excellent new record, ‘I Got Heaven’

By Yasi Salek

Marisa Dabice of Mannequin Pussy joins us this week to talk about the band’s excellent new record, I Got Heaven. Topics vary from the glory days of MTV, pig jokes, “the work,” fourth-wave feminism, and a demonstration of the omnipresent “Pop Punk Voice.” All that and more, this week on 24 Question Party People.

Host: Yasi Salek
Guest: Marisa Dabice
Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon
Associate Producers: Chris Sutton and Aleya Zenieris
Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles
Theme Song: Hether Fortune

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Music

The Latest

Play

Lieutenant Nasty, Charlamagne’s Apology, and the Supreme Court Trump Decision

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay give their opinions on the latest Supreme Court ruling and reparation comments from the lieutenant governor of North Carolina

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

What Many Economists (and I) Got Wrong About This Economy

Derek talks with economist Judd Cramer about his new paper, which posits that our inflation data doesn’t properly account for skyrocketing interest rates

By Derek Thompson

What’s Up Monday?! Maria’s Hometown Date, Pilot Pete’s Fame, Joey’s Gilbert’s Syndrome, and Updates on ‘Love Is Blind.’

Juliet also talks about the last book she read before revealing her next read!

By Juliet Litman

‘Road House’ With Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and Kyle Brandt

The ‘80s classic starring Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch, and Sam Elliott.

By Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and 1 more

Champions League Picks, Fixing Man United, Plus Phil Foden POTY?

Ceruti and Paul recap Man U–Man City before previewing this week’s UCL matchups

By Steve Ceruti

‘Dune: Part Two’ Deep Dive

Mal and Jo also give some predictions for what the third movie could hold!

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson