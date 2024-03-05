24 Question Party People: Marisa Dabice of Mannequin Pussy

Marisa Dabice of Mannequin Pussy joins us this week to talk about the band’s excellent new record, I Got Heaven. Topics vary from the glory days of MTV, pig jokes, “the work,” fourth-wave feminism, and a demonstration of the omnipresent “Pop Punk Voice.” All that and more, this week on 24 Question Party People.

Host: Yasi Salek

Guest: Marisa Dabice

Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon

Associate Producers: Chris Sutton and Aleya Zenieris

Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles

Theme Song: Hether Fortune

