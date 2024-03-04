‘Dune: Part Two’ Deep Dive



Jo and Mal begin their coverage of Dune: Part Two with their classic deep dive into the massive blockbuster film that is sure to be a highlight of the year (07:32). They dive into the characters and themes with the likes of Paul, Chani, Stilgar, and more. They also attempt to see the future and predict what may happen in the third part based on their knowledge of Dune Messiah.

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman

Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

Social: Jomi Adeniran

