Filed under:

‘Dune: Part Two’ Deep Dive

Mal and Jo also give some predictions for what the third movie could hold!

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Warner Bros.


Jo and Mal begin their coverage of Dune: Part Two with their classic deep dive into the massive blockbuster film that is sure to be a highlight of the year (07:32). They dive into the characters and themes with the likes of Paul, Chani, Stilgar, and more. They also attempt to see the future and predict what may happen in the third part based on their knowledge of Dune Messiah.

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal
Social: Jomi Adeniran

