The ladies return this week with a plethora of celebrity topics and news to discuss, starting with Kate Middleton being spotted for the first time since her abdominal surgery (2:30). Later on in the pod, the ladies get into Rihanna’s $6 million performance in India (21:18), the Cyrus family drama (24:57), and Jay Shetty’s self-help book (29:23).

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins

Producer: Jade Whaley

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher