The MVP Race, and Where Does LeBron Fall on the All-Time Lakers List?

Logan is joined by veteran sports journalist and Northwestern’s Director of Sports Journalism J.A. Adande to discuss who they think has the greatest chance at winning MVP this season (02:00). Later, the guys discuss LeBron making history as the first player to score 40,000 points, and what it means in the context of being a Laker (34:00).
Email us questions for Mailbag Monday! realonesmailbag@gmail.com
Host: Logan Murdock
Guest: J.A. Adande
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
