The First Wave of Conference Tournaments, Dan Hurley in Dad Mode, and Memphis’s Miraculous Comeback With J. Kyle Mann and AAO Harry



The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by J. Kyle Mann to discuss Marquette guard Tyler Kolet’s injury, which will sideline him for at least the rest of the regular season, Shaheen Holloway and Seton Hall getting blown out by Creighton and UConn back-to-back, Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers’ incredible comeback against UAB 106-87, Nike’s ugly tournament shooting shirts, and more (1:25). Then, Tate is joined by Harry Gagnon from Against All Odds With Cousin Sal to talk about winning money on Caitlin Clark’s latest record, conference tournament predictions, and some big weekend games, including Kentucky-Tennessee, Kansas-Houston, and UNC-Duke (27:28). Finally, Tate closes the show with some shout-outs (56:22).

Host: Tate Frazier

Guests: J. Kyle Mann and Harry Gagnon

Producer: Kyle Crichton

OSP LIVE: Join Tate in North Carolina for a live show at Carolina Theatre of Durham on Friday, March 8. Tickets HERE.

