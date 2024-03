Musa and Ryan go long on Manchester City’s 3-1 win over Manchester United in the derby (02:13), discussing the issues highlighted yet again for United, while heaping praise on the dominance of City. They round up the rest of the Premier League (33:14) and chat about Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Spurs in another sold-out WSL fixture at the Emirates Stadium (40:31), before darting around Europe (44:26).

