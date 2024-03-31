 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Arsenal and Manchester City Share the Points, and Liverpool Go Top

Ian, Musa, and Clive talk about Arsenal’s growth since last season and City’s issues this campaign

By Ian Wright and Musa Okwonga
Manchester City v Arsenal FC - Premier League Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images


Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and Clive Palmer from The ArsenalVision Podcast to discuss Arsenal’s goalless draw with Manchester City (00:43) at the Etihad. They discuss Arsenal’s growth since last season and City’s issues this campaign and wonder whether Jack Grealish might fly freer from another coop.

They also briefly touch on Liverpool’s 2-1 comeback win over Brighton (26:32), which has taken them to the top of the Premier League.

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Musa Okwonga and Clive Palmer
Producers: Roscoe Bowman and Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

