Arsenal and Manchester City Share the Points, and Liverpool Go Top



Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and Clive Palmer from The ArsenalVision Podcast to discuss Arsenal’s goalless draw with Manchester City (00:43) at the Etihad. They discuss Arsenal’s growth since last season and City’s issues this campaign and wonder whether Jack Grealish might fly freer from another coop.

They also briefly touch on Liverpool’s 2-1 comeback win over Brighton (26:32), which has taken them to the top of the Premier League.

Host: Ian Wright

Guests: Musa Okwonga and Clive Palmer

Producers: Roscoe Bowman and Jonathan Fisher

