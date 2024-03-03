 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bahrain Grand Prix Recap

Plus, Megan owes Haas an apology

By Megan Schuster
F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images


Meg and Spanners are back with the first race of the season! First, they look at yet another successful performance from Verstappen and Red Bull (02:09), discuss Pérez’s not-so-great race (07:05), and break down the many car issues from Ferrari (13:47) and Mercedes (22:16). They talk about Albon’s engine issues (32:28), drama between Tsunoda and Ricardo (34:12), and terrible starts for Alpine and Aston Martin (42:31). Finally, Megan owes Haas an apology (49:10), and they look at the future of McClaren (58:17).

Host: Megan Schuster
Guest: Spanners Ready
Producer: Olivia Crerie

