‘X-Men ’97’ Episodes 1-3 Deep Dive



“To Me, My X-Men!” Mal and Jo are here to dive deep into the first three episodes of X-Men ’97. They discuss their overall thoughts on the show so far, the history of the original X-Men: The Animated Series, and their personal histories with the X-Men (10:51). Then, they go character by character, breaking down everything that happened in the first three episodes (43:14).

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

Social: Jomi Adeniran

