‘X-Men ’97’ Episodes 1-3 Deep Dive

Mal and Jo dive deep into the first three episodes of ‘X-Men ’97’

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
“To Me, My X-Men!” Mal and Jo are here to dive deep into the first three episodes of X-Men ’97. They discuss their overall thoughts on the show so far, the history of the original X-Men: The Animated Series, and their personal histories with the X-Men (10:51). Then, they go character by character, breaking down everything that happened in the first three episodes (43:14).

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal
Social: Jomi Adeniran

