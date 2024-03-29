Thank You, Rock! Why The Rock’s Return Has Over-Delivered and Made Us Very Excited for WrestleMania.

Wrestling is great! And on today’s historic episode of the Friday Something, Rosenberg and Dip discuss some of the things they’re excited for as we count down the days until WrestleMania. The guys get into Dip’s review of Monday’s unforgettable Raw episode (07:47), how The Rock has made wrestling even greater, and some speculation on the opening match at WrestleMania. Plus, they discuss possible story lines for Jade Cargill next weekend, as well as more details for next Thursday’s live podcast.
And more. Stay maj.
Hosts: Peter Rosenberg and Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas
