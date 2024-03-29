 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thank You, Rock! Why The Rock’s Return Has Over-Delivered and Made Us Very Excited for WrestleMania.

Getting into Dip’s review of Monday’s ‘Raw’ episode, how The Rock has made wrestling even greater, possible story lines for Jade Cargill, and more!

By Peter Rosenberg
Wrestling is great! And on today’s historic episode of the Friday Something, Rosenberg and Dip discuss some of the things they’re excited for as we count down the days until WrestleMania. The guys get into Dip’s review of Monday’s unforgettable Raw episode (07:47), how The Rock has made wrestling even greater, and some speculation on the opening match at WrestleMania. Plus, they discuss possible story lines for Jade Cargill next weekend, as well as more details for next Thursday’s live podcast.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg and Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

