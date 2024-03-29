The Cinderella Lakers, Standings Check-In, and March Madness Prospects



Verno and KOC go through last night’s slate of Sweet 16 games and discuss which players’ draft stock rose (01:33). After the Pelicans beat the Bucks, the guys debate just how high their ceiling is with Zion playing at this level (14:00). Next, they discuss the Hawks’ OT win over the Celtics and debate what is going to happen with Dejounte Murray and Trae Young, as well as Tom Haberstroh’s latest report suggesting that Jaylen Brown is a better clutch performer than Jayson Tatum (22:38). They also discuss the Lakers’ five-game winning streak, Joel Embiid’s potential return, and the Timberwolves’ ownership mess (35:31).

Got a question for Verno and KOC? Send them an email at nbamailbag@gmail.com!

Or you can send the guys a tweet @ChrisVernonShow and @KevinOConnorNBA!

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts