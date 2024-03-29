 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Cinderella Lakers, Standings Check-In, and March Madness Prospects

Verno and KOC cover the Pelicans’ win over the Bucks, what will happen with Dejounte Murray and Trae Young, Joel Embiid’s potential return, and much more

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Los Angeles Lakers v Memphis Grizzlies Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images


Verno and KOC go through last night’s slate of Sweet 16 games and discuss which players’ draft stock rose (01:33). After the Pelicans beat the Bucks, the guys debate just how high their ceiling is with Zion playing at this level (14:00). Next, they discuss the Hawks’ OT win over the Celtics and debate what is going to happen with Dejounte Murray and Trae Young, as well as Tom Haberstroh’s latest report suggesting that Jaylen Brown is a better clutch performer than Jayson Tatum (22:38). They also discuss the Lakers’ five-game winning streak, Joel Embiid’s potential return, and the Timberwolves’ ownership mess (35:31).

Got a question for Verno and KOC? Send them an email at nbamailbag@gmail.com!

Or you can send the guys a tweet @ChrisVernonShow and @KevinOConnorNBA!

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Mismatch

The Latest

NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament - Second Round - Columbia
Play

NCAA Women’s Basketball Preview: South Carolina and the Sweet 16 With ESPN Analyst Andraya Carter

Andraya Carter and Seerat Sohi preview some of the top NCAA women’s basketball teams going into the Sweet 16, including South Carolina, UCLA, and LSU

By Seerat Sohi

Thank You, Rock! Why The Rock’s Return Has Over-Delivered and Made Us Very Excited for WrestleMania.

Getting into Dip’s review of Monday’s ‘Raw’ episode, how The Rock has made wrestling even greater, possible story lines for Jade Cargill, and more!

By Peter Rosenberg

The State of Sports Betting, NBA Futures, and Friday Night Best Bets

Raheem is joined by Matt Cain and Chad Fain to discuss his introduction to gambling, the current sports-betting landscape, and their favorite NBA futures

By Raheem Palmer
Play

Is KD to Blame for the Suns’ Struggles?

In this week’s episode of ‘In My Feelings,’ Big Wos talks about the NBA gambling scandal with Jontay Porter, the Phoenix Suns, and Monty Williams

By Wosny Lambre
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament - Practice Day - East Regional
Play

Sweet 16 Friday Preview, March Madness Futures, and MLB Story Lines

Tate is joined by JJ and Bryan Curtis to discuss March Madness, MLB win totals, Ian Eagle, Shohei Ohtani, and much more

By Tate Frazier, John Jastremski, and 1 more
Play

Where Will J.J. McCarthy Go in the NFL Draft?

Michigan’s championship-winning quarterback is catching the eyes of more NFL teams as the draft approaches

By Ben Solak