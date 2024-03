Tate and JJ break down all the Sweet 16 Friday matchups and check out the prop market for the tournament and some MLB win totals. Then, Bryan and Tate discuss Ian Eagle’s role as the voice of March Madness, how the Shohei Ohtani scandal will be covered throughout this season, LeBron’s new podcast, and much more.

Host: Tate Frazier

Guests: John Jastremski and Bryan Curtis

Producers: Jack Wilson, Jonathan Frias, and Tucker Tashjian

