Football Awards That Nobody Wants

James Allcott is joined by Nieve Petruzziello (@stuntpegg) for the second time this week to discuss the best and worst of everything in football, like the Poison Chalice Award, in which they decide what the worst job in management currently is. Weirdest Transfer Award is also high on the agenda for the pair, as they discuss the weirdest ins and outs of recent football. Together, they decide on the winners and losers for multiple categories with some unlikely winners—and some unfortunate losers.

Host: James Allcott

Guest: Nieve Petruzziello

Producer: Cai Jones

Editor: Finn McSkimming

Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

