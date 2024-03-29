 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Yankees Open With a Win in Houston, and Ron Darling Previews the Mets’ ’24 Season

JJ returns to recap the Yankees’ 5-4 win over the Astros to open the 2024 season

By John Jastremski
New York Yankees v Houston Astros Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images


(0:42) — TWITTER SPACES: JJ returns to recap the Yankees’ 5-4 win over the Astros to open the 2024 season.

(24:35) — RON DARLING: SNY’s Ron Darling joins the show to discuss the Mets’ 2024 campaign, Pete Alonso’s contract year, Edwin Díaz’s return, and why Jeff McNeil is the X factor.

(46:42) — MARCH MADNESS: JJ recaps Thursday’s slate of the Sweet 16.

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Ron Darling
Producer: Stefan Anderson

