Yankees Open With a Win in Houston, and Ron Darling Previews the Mets’ ’24 Season



(0:42) — TWITTER SPACES: JJ returns to recap the Yankees’ 5-4 win over the Astros to open the 2024 season.

(24:35) — RON DARLING: SNY’s Ron Darling joins the show to discuss the Mets’ 2024 campaign, Pete Alonso’s contract year, Edwin Díaz’s return, and why Jeff McNeil is the X factor.

(46:42) — MARCH MADNESS: JJ recaps Thursday’s slate of the Sweet 16.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Ron Darling

Producer: Stefan Anderson

