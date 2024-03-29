 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Sox Win on Opening Day, Plus Another Rough Celtics Loss

Brian recaps the Red Sox’s win on Opening Day against the Mariners, then breaks down the Celtics’ latest baffling loss to the Atlanta Hawks

By Brian Barrett
Boston Red Sox v Seattle Mariners Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images


Brian discusses another Celtics loss to the Hawks, which included some poor rebounding, some head-scratching matchups, and more poor late-game execution (0:30). Then, Brian recaps the Red Sox’s opening day win in Seattle, Raffy Devers’ hot start, the Red Sox’s athleticism, Brayan Bello’s solid outing, and more (28:00). Brian ends with a listener call, before he and Jamie chat about Opening Day (50:10).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

