A Sox Win on Opening Day, Plus Another Rough Celtics Loss



Brian discusses another Celtics loss to the Hawks, which included some poor rebounding, some head-scratching matchups, and more poor late-game execution (0:30). Then, Brian recaps the Red Sox’s opening day win in Seattle, Raffy Devers’ hot start, the Red Sox’s athleticism, Brayan Bello’s solid outing, and more (28:00). Brian ends with a listener call, before he and Jamie chat about Opening Day (50:10).

Host: Brian Barrett

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

