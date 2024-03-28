 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Rock Reminds Cody He Is the Final Boss, Featuring Andrew Goldstein

Plus, who is the bigger star: Becky Lynch or Rhea Ripley?

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
David and Kaz are joined by a longtime friend of the program, Andrew Goldstein, to get into what may have been the best episode of Monday Night RAW in over 15 years!

They discuss the Rock and Cody Rhodes showdown (8:40), whether or not Roman Reigns is an afterthought (15:30), and even come up with a crazy way that Cody Rhodes could lose at WrestleMania (24:23). They also discuss the Punk-Rollins-McIntyre promo and how real it felt (38:04), who is a bigger star between Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley (44:50), and much more!

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Guest: Andrew Goldstein
Producer: Brian H. Waters

