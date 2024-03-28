The Rock Reminds Cody He Is the Final Boss, Featuring Andrew Goldstein



David and Kaz are joined by a longtime friend of the program, Andrew Goldstein, to get into what may have been the best episode of Monday Night RAW in over 15 years!

They discuss the Rock and Cody Rhodes showdown (8:40), whether or not Roman Reigns is an afterthought (15:30), and even come up with a crazy way that Cody Rhodes could lose at WrestleMania (24:23). They also discuss the Punk-Rollins-McIntyre promo and how real it felt (38:04), who is a bigger star between Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley (44:50), and much more!

Join the Ringer Wrestling crew on Friday, April 5 from 5-7 p.m. ET for our meet-and-greet at Chickie’s & Pete’s in South Philly, located at 1526 Packer Ave., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19145.

Be sure to check out our videos on the Ringer TikTok account @‌RingerWrestling, Instagram Threads, and X.

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Guest: Andrew Goldstein

Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS