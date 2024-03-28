The Imminent Return of Joel Embiid



The Sixers fell to the Clippers 108-107 in James Harden’s return to Philadelphia Wednesday night following a few controversial calls down the stretch of the game. Chris and Raheem discuss how the team has been in the absence of Joel Embiid and whether his return could spark a playoff run for the Sixers. Plus, is Paul George a legitimate free agent target for the Sixers this offseason? And some quick Phillies thoughts as the season begins!

