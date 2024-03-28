 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Imminent Return of Joel Embiid

Chris and Raheem recap the Sixers’ close loss to the Clippers before talking about whether Embiid’s return could spark a playoff run

By Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer
Los Angeles Clippers v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images


The Sixers fell to the Clippers 108-107 in James Harden’s return to Philadelphia Wednesday night following a few controversial calls down the stretch of the game. Chris and Raheem discuss how the team has been in the absence of Joel Embiid and whether his return could spark a playoff run for the Sixers. Plus, is Paul George a legitimate free agent target for the Sixers this offseason? And some quick Phillies thoughts as the season begins!

We want to hear from you! 215-315-7982

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Music Composed By: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer's Philly Special

The Latest

Is Robert Whittaker Vs. Khamzat Chimaev Actually a No. 1 Contender Fight?

Plus, UFC Manchester expectations and a UFC Atlantic City preview

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more

The Rock Reminds Cody He Is the Final Boss, Featuring Andrew Goldstein

Plus, who is the bigger star: Becky Lynch or Rhea Ripley?

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Play

NCAA Women’s Basketball Coverage With Seerat Sohi

Seerat is here to preview a host of potential March Madness matchups in the women’s tournament!

By Seerat Sohi

How Fanatics Took Over the Hobby

Mike and Jesse discuss some new Fanatics info, then Chris McGill from Card Ladder joins for a market update

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

The Timberwolves Mess, Plus the Evolution of 21st Century Sports Docs With ‘The Last Dance’ Director Jason Hehir

Jason Hehir joins to discuss the medium of sports documentaries, as well as his films, like ‘The Fab Five,’ the lost Sacramento Kings documentary, ‘Down in the Valley,’ ‘Andre the Giant,’ and ‘The Last Dance’

By Bill Simmons

‘Shogun’ Episode 6 and the British TV Landscape With Flo Lloyd-Hughes

Flo joins Chris and Andy to talk about British TV-watching habits, what American shows have crossed over to become popular in England this year, and more

By Chris Ryan, Andy Greenwald, and 1 more