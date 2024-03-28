Is the NCAA Still Effective at Developing Prospects? Plus, Sue Bird on the Rapid Ascent of Women’s Basketball.



Logan and Raja discuss how effective the NCAA is at developing NBA prospects in comparison to the past, the positive (and negative) impacts of NIL, and differences in the international approach (3:47). Next, they talk about what is required of athletes to navigate the new era of sports gambling amid the ongoing investigation into Raptors center Jontay Porter (31:46). Along the way, the guys pick their Real Ones of the Week (46:52). Later, four-time WNBA champion Sue Bird joins the show to talk about the current state of women’s college basketball, how the game is growing through player-led media platforms, what makes Sabrina Ionescu such a special star, and much more (49:10).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Guest: Sue Bird

Producer: Jonathan Kermah

Production Assistant: Kai Grady

