Hello media consumers! Bryan speaks with Emma Tucker, the Wall Street Journal editor-in-chief, on the anniversary of WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich’s imprisonment in Russia, the type of reporter he is, the charges against him, and more. (3:28).

Then, Bryan gives some brief thoughts on the Ronna McDaniel–NBC News affair (20:57).

Host: Bryan Curtis

Guest: Emma Tucker

Producers: Eduardo Ocampo and Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS