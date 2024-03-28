 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gabby Agbonlahor: Aston Villa, England and That Crazy McDonald’s Story

Ben and Tom are joined by Aston Villa legend Gabby Agbonlahor for a cracking episode

By Ben Foster

On this week’s Fozcast, Ben and Tom are joined by Aston Villa legend Gabby Agbonlahor for a cracking episode! Gabby scored 87 goals in over 400 appearances during his career, including three England caps! We discussed his time with England and the strict rules the players had to follow under Fabio Capello’s management. Apart from the time they sneaked fast food into the England camp and arranged secret meetings to eat it all. You don’t want to miss that story!

Gabby also spoke about everything he’s been up to since retiring from football, and he opens up on how media work has helped him, despite some of the negatives that come along with it.

