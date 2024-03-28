 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Biden Flexes His Fundraising Prowess

Political consultant Robin Leeds joins to discuss the star-studded Radio City Music Hall fundraiser for Joe Biden

By Tara Palmeri
President Biden Speaks At The Chavis Community Center In Raleigh, North Carolina Photo by Eros Hoagland/Getty Images


Tara starts the pod by detailing the vibes in the MSNBC newsroom after the Ronna McDaniel hiring/firing debacle, and examining the abortion pill case on which the Supreme Court is currently hearing arguments. She’s then joined by political consultant Robin Leeds to discuss the star-studded Radio City Music Hall fundraiser for Joe Biden, and expound on the optimistic financial outlook for his campaign (10:11).

Host: Tara Palmeri
Guest: Robin Leeds
Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Conor Nevins

