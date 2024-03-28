Biden Flexes His Fundraising Prowess



Tara starts the pod by detailing the vibes in the MSNBC newsroom after the Ronna McDaniel hiring/firing debacle, and examining the abortion pill case on which the Supreme Court is currently hearing arguments. She’s then joined by political consultant Robin Leeds to discuss the star-studded Radio City Music Hall fundraiser for Joe Biden, and expound on the optimistic financial outlook for his campaign (10:11).

For more of Tara’s reporting, please sign up for her newsletter, The Best and the Brightest, at puck.news/tarapalmeri and use the discount code TARA20.

Host: Tara Palmeri

Guest: Robin Leeds

Producer: Chris Sutton

Production Supervision: Conor Nevins

Subscribe: Spotify