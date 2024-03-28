 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Evan Turner’s NCAA Tournament Predictions, and Life After Basketball

Former college basketball national player of the year Evan Turner joins to discuss his transition from player to coach to entrepreneur

By Bakari Sellers
Wisconsin v Northwestern Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images


Bakari is joined by former college basketball national player of the year and the no. 2 pick in the 2010 NBA draft, Evan Turner. Bakari and Evan discuss his transition from player to coach to entrepreneur (02:06). Then, they talk about the changes in college athletics, including NIL and the transfer portal (09:54). Plus, Evan’s Final Four predictions on both the men’s and women’s side (16:33).

Host: Bakari Sellers
Guest: Evan Turner
Producer: Clifford Augustin
Executive Producer: Jarrod Loadholt

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

