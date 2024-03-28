Evan Turner’s NCAA Tournament Predictions, and Life After Basketball

Bakari is joined by former college basketball national player of the year and the no. 2 pick in the 2010 NBA draft, Evan Turner. Bakari and Evan discuss his transition from player to coach to entrepreneur (02:06). Then, they talk about the changes in college athletics, including NIL and the transfer portal (09:54). Plus, Evan’s Final Four predictions on both the men’s and women’s side (16:33).
Host: Bakari Sellers
Guest: Evan Turner
Producer: Clifford Augustin
Executive Producer: Jarrod Loadholt
