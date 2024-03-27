 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jade Cargill’s Big SmackDown Tease. Plus, Kaz Joins to Talk WaleMania Philly.

The guys also discuss what Becky Lynch said about WWE contract negotiations

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, Brian Waters, and Kazeem Famuyide
WWE


Khal kicks off the show by filling in Ben and Brian on his recent trip to a wrestling fan’s dream store in Philadelphia. Then they discuss the following headlines:

Jade Cargill has a huge promise for this week’s SmackDown (8:40)

Becky Lynch says WWE contract negotiations are all up for conversation (18:20)

Andrade preaches patience with his story line (27:02)

Then after the break, they are joined by WaleMania curator and The Masked Man cohost Kazeem Famuyide to discuss this year’s epic WaleMania (35:54). (Get your tickets here!)

Finally, the guys talk through last night’s NXT (52:52) and preview tonight’s AEW Dynamite (57:09).

Join us for the Ringer Wrestling Show meet and greet on Friday, April 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Chickie’s and Pete’s South Philly!

For an opportunity to have your hot take featured on They Said What?!, leave a voicemail at (202) 417-8160.

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters
Guest: Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters

