Jade Cargill’s Big SmackDown Tease. Plus, Kaz Joins to Talk WaleMania Philly.



Khal kicks off the show by filling in Ben and Brian on his recent trip to a wrestling fan’s dream store in Philadelphia. Then they discuss the following headlines:

Jade Cargill has a huge promise for this week’s SmackDown (8:40)

Becky Lynch says WWE contract negotiations are all up for conversation (18:20)

Andrade preaches patience with his story line (27:02)

Then after the break, they are joined by WaleMania curator and The Masked Man cohost Kazeem Famuyide to discuss this year’s epic WaleMania (35:54). (Get your tickets here!)

Finally, the guys talk through last night’s NXT (52:52) and preview tonight’s AEW Dynamite (57:09).

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters

Guest: Kazeem Famuyide

Producer: Brian H. Waters

