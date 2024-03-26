 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sweet 16 Preview and More With Jim Boeheim, and Dani Wexelman on the Top 10 NY Baseball Players

Opening Day approaches for the Yankees and Mets

By John Jastremski
(0:51) — BASEBALL IS BACK: JJ explains why he has optimism for the Yankees and Mets in their 2024 campaign.

(12:35) — JIM BOEHEIM: Syracuse legend Jim Boeheim joins the pod to discuss his thoughts on the 2024 NCAA tournament, Jalen Brunson, and Carmelo Anthony.

(32:26) — DANI WEXELMAN: SNY and MLB Network’s Dani Wexelman makes her NYNY debut to discuss her top 10 baseball players in NY, win totals, and her World Series prediction.

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Jim Boeheim and Dani Wexelman
Producer: Stefan Anderson

