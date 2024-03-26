Sweet 16 Preview and More With Jim Boeheim, and Dani Wexelman on the Top 10 NY Baseball Players



(0:51) — BASEBALL IS BACK: JJ explains why he has optimism for the Yankees and Mets in their 2024 campaign.

(12:35) — JIM BOEHEIM: Syracuse legend Jim Boeheim joins the pod to discuss his thoughts on the 2024 NCAA tournament, Jalen Brunson, and Carmelo Anthony.

(32:26) — DANI WEXELMAN: SNY and MLB Network’s Dani Wexelman makes her NYNY debut to discuss her top 10 baseball players in NY, win totals, and her World Series prediction.

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Twitter: John Jastremski (@john_jastremski) on X

Host: John Jastremski

Guests: Jim Boeheim and Dani Wexelman

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify