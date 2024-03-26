‘OSP’ Super Sweet 16 Preview With Ian Eagle and Van Lathan



The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by CBS’s Ian Eagle to discuss his experience broadcasting the NCAA tournament, his biggest takeaways from the weekend in Dallas, his favorite calls of the tournament so far, exciting storylines for NC State-Marquette, calling the highly anticipated Houston-Duke matchup, and more (2:14). Then, Tate talks with Van Lathan about myriad topics, including LSU coach Kim Mulkey’s comments about a yet-to-be-released Washington Post article, college hoops headlines, the star power in the women’s tournament, Van’s favorite white American players, the current state of Duke basketball, and much more (32:31). Finally, Tate runs through all eight men’s Sweet 16 matchups for Thursday and Friday (1:07:37).

Host: Tate Frazier

Guests: Ian Eagle and Van Lathan

Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher