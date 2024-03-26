 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MF DOOM: A Hero in a Villain’s Mask

Season 12 of ‘Dissect’ celebrates the life and legacy of MF DOOM through a line by line, beat by beat analysis of his art

By Cole Cuchna
I'll Be Your Mirror - Day 1 Photo by Nick Pickles/WireImage


Season 12 of Dissect celebrates the life and legacy of MF DOOM through a line by line, beat by beat analysis of his art. Most of the season will be spent dissecting DOOM and Madlib’s classic Madvillainy, but we’ll also be covering his debut, Operation: Doomsday; MM..FOOD; and Born Like This.

On today’s episode, we explore the legend of DOOM’s origin story, including Daniel Dumile’s childhood in New York, the rise and tragic fall of his rap group KMD, and his reemergence as MF DOOM in the late ’90s.

Host, Writer, EP: Cole Cuchna
Writer/Researcher: Camden Ostrander
Original Score/Audio: Kevin Pooler
Production Supervisor/Editor: Justin Sayles
Theme Music: Birocratic

