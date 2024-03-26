MF DOOM: A Hero in a Villain’s Mask



Season 12 of Dissect celebrates the life and legacy of MF DOOM through a line by line, beat by beat analysis of his art. Most of the season will be spent dissecting DOOM and Madlib’s classic Madvillainy, but we’ll also be covering his debut, Operation: Doomsday; MM..FOOD; and Born Like This.

On today’s episode, we explore the legend of DOOM’s origin story, including Daniel Dumile’s childhood in New York, the rise and tragic fall of his rap group KMD, and his reemergence as MF DOOM in the late ’90s.

Host, Writer, EP: Cole Cuchna

Writer/Researcher: Camden Ostrander

Original Score/Audio: Kevin Pooler

Production Supervisor/Editor: Justin Sayles

Theme Music: Birocratic

