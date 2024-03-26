 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

24 Question Party People: Justice

Gaspard and Xavier of Justice drop by to discuss their new album, ‘Hyperdrama’; what they’ve been up to for the past eight years; and why making music is self-indulgent and that’s OK

By Yasi Salek
André Chém﻿étoff


This week on 24 Question Party People, Gaspard and Xavier of Justice drop by to discuss their new album, Hyperdrama; what they’ve been up to for the past eight years; and why making music is self-indulgent and that’s OK. Plus, the joys of walking around without headphones and their take on the Jack Matthews Band. All that and more this week on 24 Question Party People.

Host: Yasi Salek
Guests: Xavier de Rosnay and Gaspard Augé of Justice
Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles
Theme Song: Hether Fortune

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Music

The Latest

The Ringer’s 2024 MLB Preseason Predictions

Baseball is back! To celebrate Opening Day, our staff made their picks for MVP, Cy Young, the World Series, the biggest flop, and more.

By Zach Kram, Ben Lindbergh, and 1 more

Tyrese Haliburton, Robbie Avila, and the Heart of Indiana Basketball

J. Kyle Mann hits the road and visits Terre Haute, Indianapolis, and Bloomington to explore all that Indiana basketball has to offer

By J. Kyle Mann

Kram Session: Doc Rivers Regret, Lakers Conspiracies, and Playoff Possibilities

The results have yet to match the potential in Milwaukee. Did the Bucks make a mistake? Plus, free throw conspiracies, the most likely first-round playoff matchups, and more.

By Zach Kram

Biden Flexes His Fundraising Prowess

Political consultant Robin Leeds joins to discuss the star-studded Radio City Music Hall fundraiser for Joe Biden

By Tara Palmeri

Evan Turner’s NCAA Tournament Predictions, and Life After Basketball

Former college basketball national player of the year Evan Turner joins to discuss his transition from player to coach to entrepreneur

By Bakari Sellers
A press conference today...
Play

Dave’s Michelin Guide Tip, Dads: Eating Clean, and Restaurant Weight Classes

Dave answers mailbag questions on a variety of topics, including how he uses the Michelin Guide, trying to eat clean as a dad, and his three "restaurant weight classes"

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying