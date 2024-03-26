24 Question Party People: Justice



This week on 24 Question Party People, Gaspard and Xavier of Justice drop by to discuss their new album, Hyperdrama; what they’ve been up to for the past eight years; and why making music is self-indulgent and that’s OK. Plus, the joys of walking around without headphones and their take on the Jack Matthews Band. All that and more this week on 24 Question Party People.

Host: Yasi Salek

Guests: Xavier de Rosnay and Gaspard Augé of Justice

Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles

Theme Song: Hether Fortune

Subscribe: Spotify