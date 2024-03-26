 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Determining Jontay Porter’s Punishment, March Madness Prospect Stock, and Can the Rockets Catch the Warriors?

Verno and KOC discuss the NBA’s investigation into Jontay Porter, Jalen Green’s performance, Draymond Green’s huge defensive impact for the Warriors, March Madness, and more

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Toronto Raptors v Orlando Magic Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images


Verno and KOC discuss the NBA’s investigation into Jontay Porter after multiple instances of “betting irregularities” were discovered and debate the type of punishment the NBA should hand down (01:20). After this weekend’s March Madness games, they discuss the draft stock of Kentucky’s Reed Sheppard, UConn’s Donovan Clingan, Marquette’s Tyler Kolek, and more (19:32). While there are no franchise cornerstones in this draft class, the guys explain why the prospects in this class can still make a big impact (37:15). Next, they discuss Jalen Green’s performance during the Rockets’ nine-game winning streak and Draymond Green’s huge defensive impact for the Warriors. Then, they debate whether the Clippers are frauds and whether Domantas Sabonis can continue this type of play into the playoffs (42:27).

