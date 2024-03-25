 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Reporting the Shohei Ohtani Saga, The Washington Post’s Kim Mulkey Story, and ESPN’s Future With Jason Gay

Bryan is joined by Jason this week to talk about the second week of the Ohtani saga, the new ESPN documentary, and more

By Bryan Curtis
Los Angeles Angels v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images


Hello, media consumers! Bryan welcomes Jason Gay of The Wall Street Journal this week as David Shoemaker is out on assignment. They discuss week two of Shohei Ohtani’s saga and how the fan base of his former team, the Los Angeles Angels, are reacting (2:20). Then they discuss Kim Mulkey’s response to the “unpublished” story coming from The Washington Post (17:04). Lastly, they talk about the new ESPN documentary and what this means as far as the future of the company is concerned (31:17).

Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: Jason Gay
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

