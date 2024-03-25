 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

“Who Won the Day?” Battle Royale: ‘Dragon’s Dogma 2,’ ‘Rise of the Ronin,’ and ‘Princess Peach: Showtime!’

A spoiler-free discussion to determine a winner

By Ben Lindbergh
‘Rise of the Ronin’
Team Ninja


Ben, Jessica Clemons, and Matt James react to the trailer for Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, the news that Larian Studios will not be making more Baldur’s Gate, and a report that Sony has paused production of the PSVR2. Then they break down three big new games that came out on the same day (Dragon’s Dogma 2, Rise of the Ronin, and Princess Peach: Showtime!) in a spoiler-free discussion to determine which one won the day (22:23).

Host: Ben Lindbergh
Guests: Jessica Clemons and Matt James
Producer: Devon Renaldo
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

