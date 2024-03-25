 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Unfair Michael Jordan–Anthony Edwards Comparisons and Adam Silver’s Legacy as an NBA Commissioner

Plus, it’s Mailbag Monday!

By Logan Murdock and Howard Beck
MGM’s “Creed III” Los Angeles Special Screening and Q&amp;A Photo by Stewart Cook/Getty Images for MGM


Logan and Howard discuss Anthony Edwards’s improved game this season, the rampant Michael Jordan comparisons, and why there can never be another MJ (3:00). Next, they unpack NBA commissioner Adam Silver’s recent comments about the All-Star game, and what the state of those festivities says about his legacy (26:30). Finally, the guys close with Mailbag Monday (48:00).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Howard Beck
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady

