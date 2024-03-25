The Unfair Michael Jordan–Anthony Edwards Comparisons and Adam Silver’s Legacy as an NBA Commissioner



Logan and Howard discuss Anthony Edwards’s improved game this season, the rampant Michael Jordan comparisons, and why there can never be another MJ (3:00). Next, they unpack NBA commissioner Adam Silver’s recent comments about the All-Star game, and what the state of those festivities says about his legacy (26:30). Finally, the guys close with Mailbag Monday (48:00).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Howard Beck

Producer: Jonathan Kermah

Production Assistant: Kai Grady

