The Beer Rankings for WrestleMania 40: Who Are You Having a Beer With?



Cold Open Question of the Week: What is your favorite WrestleMania city?

David and Kaz have a fun episode for you. Who would you have a beer with in the following categories?

Member of the Ringer Wrestling family (6:30)

2024 WWE Hall of Fame inductee (9:54)

Member of the WrestleMania Night 1 main event (19:50)

World title match contender (30:13)

Tag team title match contenders (32:55)

Intercontinental, United States championship contenders (36:11)

The Usos, LA Knight, or AJ Styles (38:30)

WrestleCon special guest (40:00)

Tweet us your top five people from WWE that you are having a beer with at WrestleMania.

Join the Ringer Wrestling crew on Friday, April 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. ET for our meet and greet at Chickie’s & Pete’s in South Philly, located at 1526 Packer Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Producer: Brian H. Waters

