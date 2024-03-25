The Beer Rankings for WrestleMania 40: Who Are You Having a Beer With?

Cold Open Question of the Week: What is your favorite WrestleMania city?
David and Kaz have a fun episode for you. Who would you have a beer with in the following categories?
- Member of the Ringer Wrestling family (6:30)
- 2024 WWE Hall of Fame inductee (9:54)
- Member of the WrestleMania Night 1 main event (19:50)
- World title match contender (30:13)
- Tag team title match contenders (32:55)
- Intercontinental, United States championship contenders (36:11)
- The Usos, LA Knight, or AJ Styles (38:30)
- WrestleCon special guest (40:00)
Join the Ringer Wrestling crew on Friday, April 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. ET for our meet and greet at Chickie’s & Pete’s in South Philly, located at 1526 Packer Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters
