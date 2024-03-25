 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Beer Rankings for WrestleMania 40: Who Are You Having a Beer With?

David and Kaz have a fun episode for you

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
wwe.com


Cold Open Question of the Week: What is your favorite WrestleMania city?

David and Kaz have a fun episode for you. Who would you have a beer with in the following categories?

  • Member of the Ringer Wrestling family (6:30)
  • 2024 WWE Hall of Fame inductee (9:54)
  • Member of the WrestleMania Night 1 main event (19:50)
  • World title match contender (30:13)
  • Tag team title match contenders (32:55)
  • Intercontinental, United States championship contenders (36:11)
  • The Usos, LA Knight, or AJ Styles (38:30)
  • WrestleCon special guest (40:00)

Tweet us your top five people from WWE that you are having a beer with at WrestleMania.

Join the Ringer Wrestling crew on Friday, April 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. ET for our meet and greet at Chickie’s & Pete’s in South Philly, located at 1526 Packer Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Be sure to check out our videos on the Ringer TikTok account @‌RingerWrestling, Instagram Threads, and X.

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters

